OKC Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.30 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One OKC Token token can now be bought for approximately $15.77 or 0.00097306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and $4.30 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00469189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,650.56 or 0.28786667 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

