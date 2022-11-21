Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

About Olaplex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

