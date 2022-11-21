Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 201,821 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $779.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 2,715,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

