ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $17.72. ON shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 16,821 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Williams Trading cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get ON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 9.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,799,000 after acquiring an additional 794,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON by 171.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Up 3.8 %

About ON

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.