Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.51 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.25 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,173. The company has a market cap of $195.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.