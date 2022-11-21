Oppenheimer Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $165.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

LECO stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.10.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

