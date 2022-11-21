Orchid (OXT) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $54.86 million and $2.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,049.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021660 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00228361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08197283 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $15,958,416.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.