O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $80,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $838.27 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

