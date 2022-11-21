OriginTrail Tops One Day Trading Volume of $794,724.64 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $59.18 million and approximately $794,724.64 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

