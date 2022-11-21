Osmosis Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. Osmosis has a total market cap of $285.68 million and $13.91 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.50 or 0.08630474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00465310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.61 or 0.28548680 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

