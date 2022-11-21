OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans Dividend of $1.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $66.94.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

