OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans Dividend of $1.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
OTC Markets Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $66.94.
About OTC Markets Group
