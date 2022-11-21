Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 7.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Owl Rock Capital worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

ORCC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

