Pacific Center for Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

