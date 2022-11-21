Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 1,918 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,065,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,747,000 after buying an additional 144,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.51. 357,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,912,055. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

