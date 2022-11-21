Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 2,515 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 473,735 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

