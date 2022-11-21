Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 919 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

QQQ traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,629,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

