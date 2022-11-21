Pacific Center for Financial Services Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.07. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

