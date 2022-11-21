Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.16.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.82. 236,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.28, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.