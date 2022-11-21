Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.82. 236,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.28, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

