PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.74 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00022990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $526.12 million and $31.74 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00453362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.31 or 0.27815598 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 345,337,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,727,330 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

