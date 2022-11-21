PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,204,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

