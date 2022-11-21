PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $162,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

