Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PEBK stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $162.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

