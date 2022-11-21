Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,747,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 967% compared to the typical volume of 163,805 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,650,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,849,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

