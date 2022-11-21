Philo Smith Capital Corp Buys New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,000. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 6.5% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Philo Smith Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,042.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 129,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 408,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. 15,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

