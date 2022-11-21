Philo Smith Capital Corp Takes Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. James River Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,213. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.58%.

In related news, Director Kirstin Gould bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

