PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 434,277 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.80.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,240,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 72,365 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 272,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

