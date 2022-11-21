PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 434,277 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.80.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?>
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.