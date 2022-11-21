Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.06

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 630,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,298,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 144,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 266,919 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,099,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

