Pirate Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $200,555.83 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $63.45 million and approximately $200,555.83 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00235902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00087040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,653,456 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.