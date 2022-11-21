Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 4.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 45,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,023,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $38,768,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 317,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $4,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

