Polygon Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Polygon has a market cap of $6.84 billion and $536.03 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00004893 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 15% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.77 or 0.08471851 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00460232 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.18 or 0.28237129 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
