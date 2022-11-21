Populous (PPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $126,209.80

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $126,209.80 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

