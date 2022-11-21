Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$38.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,478. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.