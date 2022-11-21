PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Trading Up 1.5 %

PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PPL by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.