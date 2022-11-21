Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.74% of Jabil worth $193,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 231.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $69.37 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

