Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,490 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 14.15% of FibroGen worth $139,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. Cowen boosted their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.86. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

