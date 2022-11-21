Primecap Management Co. CA Has $104.19 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Valero Energy worth $104,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $137.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.07.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

