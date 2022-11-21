Primecap Management Co. CA Has $116.33 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $116,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.