Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.73% of Nutanix worth $89,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 747,258 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.