Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,670 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.20% of MaxLinear worth $111,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

