Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 48,370 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,397,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,370 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Pulmonx worth $79,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pulmonx news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

