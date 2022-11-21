Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 65,500 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $215,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

