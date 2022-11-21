Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 900 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.27% of Marriott International worth $117,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,007.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 82.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

