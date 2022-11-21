Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 92,229 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,229 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.71% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $62,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 210,415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 534.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

