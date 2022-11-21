Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.27% of Progressive worth $182,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

