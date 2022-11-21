Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Primerica worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $5.35 on Monday, reaching $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,996. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.49.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

