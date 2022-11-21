Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

