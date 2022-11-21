Prom Market Cap Reaches $67.71 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00025714 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,007.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010687 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00228982 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003859 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.81226726 USD and is up 18.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $9,203,936.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

