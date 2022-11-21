Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.21 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00025747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $67.64 million and $3.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00227031 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.17758009 USD and is down -12.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $10,795,268.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

