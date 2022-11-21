ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NOBL traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.36. 418,959 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

