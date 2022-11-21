ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 7.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.17. 44,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,711,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

